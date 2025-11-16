RSS Leader's Son Gunned Down in Punjab's Firozpur; Investigation Underway

New Delhi: In a chilling incident, Naveen Arora, the son of senior RSS leader Baldev Raj Arora, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne attackers in Firozpur district of Punjab on Saturday evening.
According to sources, 26-year-old Naveen was walking back from his shop near the main market. Two unidentified men on a bike approached him near the Baba Noor Shah Wali Dargah and opened fire at point-blank range. He was rushed to a private hospital but declared dead on arrival.
The killing has sparked widespread concern over the law-and-order situation in the state. Senior police officials, including DSP City Sukhwinder Singh, reached the scene promptly. The CCTV footage is strictly scrutinized. Mobilised teams have been working to identify and apprehend the assailants.
Subsequently, no solid motive has yet been officially confirmed, but police say they are exploring possibilities, including personal enmity. The case has also brought in political backlash, with opposition parties and the leadership of RSS demanding an immediate and thorough crackdown on the perpetrators.
The incident reflects an increase in public alarm due to violent attacks within Punjab, particularly those against individuals who have affiliations with public or social organisations. As the investigations are ongoing, attention is on speedy justice to reassure the citizens and bring back confidence in regional security.