RSS Leader's Son Gunned Down in Punjab's Firozpur; Investigation Underway

According to sources, 26-year-old Naveen was walking back from his shop near the main market. Two unidentified men on a bike approached him near the Baba Noor Shah Wali Dargah and opened fire at point-blank range. He was rushed to a private hospital but declared dead on arrival.

The killing has sparked widespread concern over the law-and-order situation in the state. Senior police officials, including DSP City Sukhwinder Singh, reached the scene promptly. The CCTV footage is strictly scrutinized. Mobilised teams have been working to identify and apprehend the assailants.