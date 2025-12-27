Consensus Achieved: Karbi Anglong Issue Sees New Developments

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma today announced several measures to resolve the Karbi Anglong issue after chairing a meeting with representatives of various Karbi organisations, members of Karbi civil society, and functionaries of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council in Dispur this evening.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister held detailed discussions with the representatives on a range of issues, including the recent incident that occurred in the Kheroni area of the West Karbi Anglong district. During the meeting, consensus was reached on several matters, and a number of important decisions were taken.

Briefing the media after the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that in connection with the issue of VGR and PGR land, which is presently under consideration before a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court, the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will file an affidavit within the first week of January. Simultaneously, Karbi civil society will also present its views as a party to the case. Considering the importance of the matter, the state government will request the court for an expeditious hearing and early verdict, following which appropriate action will be taken by the government in accordance with the court's decision.

The Chief Minister further informed that all government offices presently located on VGR-PGR land in Kheroni will be shifted to alternative locations at the earliest. He stated that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council will soon undertake fencing of the approximately eight thousand bighas of VGR-PGR land in Kheroni and carry out afforestation in the area so as to prevent any future encroachment.

Referring to the recent incident in Kheroni in which a person lost his life due to police firing, the Chief Minister said that the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) will provide a job to a next of kin of the deceased, while the state government will additionally provide ex-gratia compensation of Rs.10 lakh.

He also announced that the KAAC will immediately cancel the licences of all commercial establishments operating on VGR-PGR land. Further, all government office land in the Karbi Anglong district that has been encroached upon by individuals for residential purposes will be cleared of encroachments by the Autonomous Council. The Chief Minister also stated that a follow-up meeting on these matters will be convened after the Bhogali Bihu.

The CM further said, "The recent Karbi Anglong incident happened due to long-pending unresolved issues. Our aim is now to secure peace in Karbi Anglong. The police will now only examine the case of the person who was burnt alive during arson attacks. The other cases will be granted general amnesty by the police."

He moreover stated that several laws enacted by the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council are currently under consideration by the state government and assured that steps will be taken to accord approval to these laws at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by the Chief Executive Member of the KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang; other council officials; leaders of various organisations representing Karbi civil society, including the Karbi Students' Association; Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr K. K. Dwivedi; and other senior officials of the state government and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council.

