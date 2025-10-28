Court Extends Judicial Custody of Five Accused in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case by another 14 days.

The accused, Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, and their personal PSOs, Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were presented before the court through a virtual hearing as they are currently lodged in Baksa District Jail.

They were earlier remanded to judicial custody on October 15, following their arrest in connection with the case. The next hearing is expected to take place after the extended custody period ends.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta, who were also arrested in the same case are currently lodged in Haflong Jail.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) continues to investigate the case, with several individuals being questioned and interrogated as part of the ongoing investigation.