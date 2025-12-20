Crackdown on Cybercrime in Nagaon: Two Arrested; SIM Cards, Multiple Devices Seized

Nagaon: In a significant breakthrough against cybercrime, the Nagaon Sadar Police has apprehended two individuals allegedly involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud network. The arrests mark a major success in the district’s ongoing crackdown on digital crime.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a swift operation in the Chalchali area of Nagaon, leading to the arrest of Ismina Ahmed and Asadul Islam. The duo was reportedly operating a cybercrime racket with suspected links to individuals from outside Assam.

During the raid, authorities seized a staggering 358 SIM cards, 8 mobile phones, and 1 laptop, all believed to have been used in fraudulent activities. The volume of seized SIM cards suggests a well-organized operation, potentially involving identity theft, phishing scams, and financial fraud.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused may have been part of a broader interstate network engaged in exploiting digital platforms for illegal gains. Police sources suggest that the suspects were using the SIM cards to create fake identities and carry out deceptive transactions, possibly targeting unsuspecting individuals across state lines.

Additional SP (Crime) Jayanta Baruah while addressing media persons on the incident, said, “This is a major blow to cybercriminals operating in the region. We are intensifying our efforts to trace the wider network and ensure that such crimes are rooted out from our society.”

Authorities have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious digital activity.

Further interrogation is underway, and police are coordinating with cybercrime units in other states to uncover the full extent of the operation.