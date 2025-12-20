Critically Endangered Bengal Florican Poached and Consumed in Chirang

Chirang: A wave of anger and disbelief has swept through conservation circles after a critically endangered Bengal Florican was allegedly poached and consumed in Assam’s Chirang district, with images of the act reportedly shared on social media by those involved.

The incident is said to have taken place in Khungring Forest Village, a remote settlement lying between Sikhna Jwhwloa National Park and the Sisubari range of Manas National Park. The area forms part of a globally recognised biodiversity hotspot and is known to support one of the last remaining populations of the Bengal Florican.

According to preliminary information, the bird killed was a subadult male florican. Conservationists say the loss of even one individual is devastating for a species already teetering on the edge of extinction. Fewer than 1,000 Bengal Floricans are believed to survive worldwide, making it one of the rarest birds on the planet.

What has deepened public outrage is the allegation that a local couple not only killed the bird but also filmed themselves cooking and eating it. The images and videos were allegedly shared online and circulated widely before being flagged by wildlife activists. Screenshots of the visuals have since been used to alert authorities and conservation groups.

“The killing itself is horrifying, but the fact that it was documented and shared so casually is deeply disturbing,” said a wildlife researcher familiar with florican conservation in the Manas landscape. “It points to a serious gap in awareness and enforcement.”

The Bengal Florican, listed as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, enjoys the highest level of legal protection in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Hunting or killing the bird is a serious criminal offence, punishable by mandatory jail terms and heavy fines.

Wildlife conservationist Dr Nilutpal Mahanta stressed that accountability is crucial. “Those responsible must be identified and punished strictly under the law. When a species is this close to disappearing, there can be no room for leniency,” he said.

The incident has raised uncomfortable questions about wildlife monitoring in sensitive forest fringe villages and the effectiveness of existing protection measures. Conservation groups say floricans are especially vulnerable because they inhabit open grasslands, often close to human settlements.

The matter has now been brought to the attention of the Forest Department, with activists urging swift arrests and prosecution. Several groups have also called on investigators to use the alleged social media posts as evidence to fast-track the case.

For conservationists working to save the Bengal Florican, the incident is a painful reminder of how fragile their efforts remain.