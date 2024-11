Cybercrime Surges in Mizoram, over Rs 8 Crore Duped in 2024

Aizawl: Mizoram has witnessed a significant rise in cybercrime or financial fraud, with approximately duping over Rs 8 crore in the first nine months of this year, police officials said.

Mizoram police cybercrime officials said that between January and September, over Rs 8 crore of a large number of people were duped. Nearly 80 percent of the cybercrime cases are financial fraud, primarily involving fake investment or depository schemes and impersonation fraud, an official told the media.

Cybercriminals cheated a total of Rs 8,00,31,849.35 from victims across the state, with July recording the highest financial fraud of Rs 2.57 crore, followed by Rs 1.59 crore in March this year, and the monetary loss of other months this year ranging between Rs 24 lakh and Rs 1 crore. Only around 10 percent of the Rs 8 crore of deceived money was reclaimed, the official said, adding that the fraudsters sometimes identified themselves as military or bank personnel to earn victims’ confidence before convincing them to transfer money.

Mizoram Police officials said that most of the cybercriminals operate from different parts of the country, including Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand, Chandigarh.

Mizoram Police launched a massive campaign against cybercrime and urged people to remain extra alert against online or digital fraud.

People should reject unsolicited and hefty offers from unauthorised people and promptly report to the authorities any suspicious activities, the official said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma recently said that his government has given priority to dealing with cybercrime in the state, and since 2022, at least 263 such crimes have been registered.

Addressing a seminar on cybercrime at the Serchhip Press Club, the Chief Minister highlighted the rapid increase in cybercrime cases across the country and stressed the importance of public awareness in every internet-based activity.

“In 2022, around 158 cybercrime cases were registered, followed by 72 cases in 2023 and 33 cases so far this year,” the Chief Minister had said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to promptly report any suspicious calls, messages, or activities related to cybercrime to the nearest police station.

Additional Superintendent of Police, CID Crime, Zonunsanga, explained the cybercrime-related incidents in Mizoram and the government’s steps to deal with such offences.

Mizoram Police established a cybercrime police station in 2020 at the state police headquarters, Khatla, Aizawl, and this police station has jurisdiction all over the state. (IANS)

