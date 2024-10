Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A cyclonic circulation is hovering over northeast Assam that has been witnessing light rainfall in a few places, including Guwahati, since last night, besides the maximum temperature falling below normal. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain in Guwahati on October 26.

