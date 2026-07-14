D-Voters: Courts Declare More Individuals Indian Citizens Than Foreigners

1,679 illegal immigrants deported or sent back from Assam to Bangladesh in the past 2 years.

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Regarding D voters in the state, courts have declared more of them as Indian citizens than foreigners.

According to data placed in the House by the Home and Political Department today, at present there are 91,385 D voters in the state.

Voters who cannot produce satisfactory documents before election registration officials during revision of electoral rolls have Doubtful (D) marked before their names. Their names are not struck off the electoral rolls, as they are given an opportunity to approach courts or Foreigners Tribunals (FTs). The 'D' mark before their names is removed only after the concerned court or FT delivers the final verdict recognising them as Indian citizens.

According to the data, FTs have declared 56,728 as foreigners so far. Against this, the FTs have declared 65,171 D-voters, 3 from the Supreme Court, and 42 D-voters as Indian citizens.

A total of 2,44,144 cases of D-voters have been referred to FTs. Out of these, 2,05,659 cases were disposed of.

In reply to a question posed by MLA Badruddin Ajmal, the Home and Political Department said in a written reply that a total of 1,679 illegal immigrants have been deported/sent back/expelled from Assam to Bangladesh during the past two years. The state government follows the existing provisions of law as well as the directions issued by the centre from time to time while taking action against illegal immigrants. The state government adopted the procedure as prescribed in the Ministry of Home Affairs circular as well as the executive order dated October 29, 2025, of the Government of Assam, formulated for the implementation of the provisions of the central act, viz., the Immigrants (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950, the department said.

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