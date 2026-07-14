Heavy Rains and Dam Discharge Trigger Fresh Flood Threat in North Bank, Authorities Issue High Alert

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours has resulted in a fresh threat to flood-prone areas on the North Bank of the Brahmaputra. The situation was aggravated by the release of water by NHPC from the Lower Subansiri Hydro-Electricity Project today. Following the release of excess water by NHPC, the Dhemaji district administration issued an alert to the people, asking them to remain vigilant.

The Dhemaji district administration issued an advisory to the people, which says, "PUBLIC ALERT! Lower Subansiri Hydro Electric Project, Gerukamukh, has issued a High Discharge Alert. Residents living along the banks of the Subansiri River and in downstream areas are advised to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautionary measures. People are requested to avoid venturing into the river or low-lying riverbank areas until further notice."

Meanwhile, the MP from Lakhimpur, Pradan Baruah, is keeping a close watch on developments. Taking to social media, he posted, "Warning notice. Due to heavy rainfall in the upper reaches of the Subansiri River, the river's water level is rising rapidly. The current flow rate is about 12,000-13,000 cubic meters per second. Please note that the district administration, SDRF and NDRF are fully prepared to deal with any emergency situation. In this context, residents of Pub Telahi, Ghan Charai Mathauri, Paschim Telahi, Badhakara, Mudoi Beel, Naobaicha, Lohit Khablu, Kathari Chapori, Bhimpara and other areas along the Subansiri River are urged to stay alert, follow the instructions issued by the district administration, and relocate to safe places immediately if necessary. All party workers are also earnestly requested to remain vigilant and provide every possible assistance and cooperation to the public during the emergency."

As per a CWC report, the Brahmaputra River is maintaining a rising trend in Dibrugarh, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Some other rivers like the Subansiri, Dikhow, Disang, Jia Bharali, Kopili, Pagladiya, Manas, Gaurang and Sankosh are also displaying a rising trend.

According to a flood bulletin released by ASDMA, 10 revenue circles in 6 districts have been affected by floods until now. The 6 districts are Sivasagar, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Sonitpur, Dhemaji, and Jorhat. The report also says that a population of 9,616 has been affected in 61 villages.

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