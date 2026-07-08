Tibetans Across the World Offer Special Prayers to Celebrate Dalai Lama’s 91st Birthday

SHIMLA: With celebrations underway on the 91st birthday of 14th Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhist monks at the Dorje Drak Monastery offered special prayers for his long life and reflected upon his path of peace and compassion.

Speaking to ANI, Tibetan Buddhist monk Dawa Tsering called the birthday an important day and that devotees across the world are celebrating it.

"Today is a very important day. It is the birthday of our Guru and our spiritual master, His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Across the world, devotees are celebrating his birthday and praying for his long life. Since morning, we have been offering prayers for his health and long life. After the prayers, we also celebrated by cutting a cake."

He added, "His Holiness has always shown us the path of compassion and peace. He is spreading peace across the world, and we pray that he lives a long life and that there is peace throughout the world."

A local Tibetan resident and teacher of English and the Tibetan language, Tenzin Chemi, told ANI how the Tibetans are honoured to celebrate his birthday every year. (ANI)

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