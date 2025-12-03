Day 3 of Parliament Winter Session: Central Excise Amendment Bill Introduced

New Delhi: The third day of the Winter Session on Wednesday marked a rare smooth run in the Lok Sabha, with a disruption-free Question Hour allowing ministers to respond to members’ queries. The calm comes after two days of adjournments over the demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced the Central Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2025, designed to rationalise duties on products such as tobacco and pan-masala. The bill seeks to replace existing cesses with a structured central excise duty as part of the government’s broader fiscal reform agenda.

Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app, mandated for pre-installation on smartphones, ensures user safety and prevents snooping. Meanwhile, opposition leaders continued protests outside Parliament, demanding the withdrawal of the recently implemented labour codes, calling them “anti-worker.”

Day 3’s proceedings reflect a tentative truce in Parliament, with the government moving forward on legislation while the focus shifts next week to the SIR debate and discussions on electoral reforms.