DDMA Nagaon Launches RC-EMEx 2025 to Boost Local Disaster Preparedness

The programme was inaugurated by the Additional District Commissioner & CEO of DDMA, Nagaon. In the presence of key officials, including the Circle Officer of Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle, the ASDMA Nodal Officer, the Principal of ADP College, the District Project Officer of DDMA, and District Resource Persons. Field officers from Sadar, Kampur, Raha, and Rupahi Revenue Circles also participated alongside community volunteers and trainees.

In his inaugural address, ADC & CEO stressed that local-level preparedness is extremely crucial in tackling emergencies. He said that RC-EMEx 2025 is an important initiative aimed at strengthening coordination among departments and empowering the community with response skills.