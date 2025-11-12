DDMA Nagaon Launches RC-EMEx 2025 to Boost Local Disaster Preparedness

Nagaon: Revenue Circle Emergency Management Exercise, RC-EMEx 2025, was inaugurated today at the ADP College Auditorium under the Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle. This initiative was undertaken by the District Disaster Management Authority, Nagaon and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, in order to enhance grassroots capacity in disaster response and preparedness.
The programme was inaugurated by the Additional District Commissioner & CEO of DDMA, Nagaon. In the presence of key officials, including the Circle Officer of Nagaon Sadar Revenue Circle, the ASDMA Nodal Officer, the Principal of ADP College, the District Project Officer of DDMA, and District Resource Persons. Field officers from Sadar, Kampur, Raha, and Rupahi Revenue Circles also participated alongside community volunteers and trainees.
In his inaugural address, ADC & CEO stressed that local-level preparedness is extremely crucial in tackling emergencies. He said that RC-EMEx 2025 is an important initiative aimed at strengthening coordination among departments and empowering the community with response skills.
The day's program consisted of four specialised training modules, namely: Response and Relief Coordination, Child-Centric Emergency Preparedness, Basic Search and Rescue, and Water and Sanitation in Emergencies. The respective modules addressed the concerns of different sectors, with participants from the government, police, community volunteers, and health and education workers.
The sessions were led by the District Project Officer, DDMA, along with highly experienced resource persons, who provided hands-on field coordination and crisis management-related guidance.
RC-EMEx 2025 is a strong stride toward the development of a disaster-resilient Nagaon, with active participation by various stakeholders at different levels.