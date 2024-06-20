Delhi excise policy case: Judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal extended

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday extended the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and another accused Vinod Chauhan till July 3 in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy.

Judge Nyay Bindu extended the judicial custody of both the accused after hearing the submissions of Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) N K Matta and the Investigation Officer.

Both were produced before the court through video conferencing from Tihar Jail after the expiry of their judicial custody.

The court asked why the extension of judicial custody is required. Counsel for ED submitted that Vinod Chauhan received Rs 25 crore from the Personal Assistant of K Kavitha through Abhishek Boinpally for the Goa election.

During the hearing, the Investigation officer informed the court that Rs 25 crore is part of the Rs 100 crore money trail. Till now Rs 45 crore money trail has been traced.

The Court said that it means that 60 per cent is still untraced.

The IO also said that an investigation is going on against Vinod Chauhan. A prosecution complaint will be filed against him by the end of this month. He was arrested in May.

The court was informed that a prosecution complaint had already been filed against Arvind Kejriwal on May 17. It is reserved for orders on cognizance and listed on July 9.

The court was also informed that Chauhan is the person who handled Rs 25 Crore. A prosecution complaint in the form of an eighth Supplementary charge sheet will be filed by the ED by the end of this month.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21. A prosecution complaint was already filed on May 17. In total, there are 38 accused in the ED case including former minister Manish Sisodia. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi High Court directs removal of Arvind Kejriwal’s court video from social media (sentinelassam.com)