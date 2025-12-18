Dense Fog Likely to Disrupt Flights at Delhi, North and East India Airports

New Delhi: Dense fog conditions over the next few days are expected to affect flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airports across Northern and Eastern India, raising the likelihood of delays and cancellations, airlines have warned.
Although the impact remained limited on Thursday, flight movement at Delhi airport was not entirely unaffected. According to airport authorities, at least ten flights were cancelled during the day, including one international service. In addition, 69 flights experienced delays running into several hours. Officials cautioned that some delayed flights could still be cancelled depending on weather conditions.
Late on Thursday night, Air India issued an official advisory highlighting the possibility of operational disruptions due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. The airline stated that its primary hub in Delhi, along with a few airports in northern and eastern regions, could see flight schedules being impacted, with ripple effects across other cities in its network.
The national carrier urged passengers to stay informed and verify their flight status through the Air India website or official communication channels before heading to the airport.
“Air India has taken several proactive steps to minimise fog-related disruptions,” the airline said in its statement. “However, in case dense fog results in sudden cancellations or prolonged delays, our ground staff will remain available round-the-clock to assist passengers and arrange suitable alternatives.”
As part of its winter preparedness, Air India is continuing its FogCare initiative. Under this facility, passengers booked on flights that are likely to be affected during the fog-prone hours receive advance alerts on their registered mobile numbers. The initiative allows travellers to reschedule their journey without paying any additional charges or opt for a full refund without penalty if their plans are disrupted.
Low visibility conditions have also affected operations at other airports. IndiGo Airlines confirmed that dense fog and reduced visibility around midnight disrupted flight schedules at Chandigarh airport. The airline advised passengers to expect possible delays and to stay updated through official channels.
Aviation officials explained that safety protocols strictly govern flight operations during fog. Aircraft are not permitted to take off if runway visibility drops below 125 metres. However, under certain conditions and with appropriate landing systems, aircraft may still be allowed to land when visibility is as low as 100 metres.
With winter fog expected to intensify in the coming days, airlines and airport authorities have advised passengers to allow extra time for travel, monitor updates closely, and remain prepared for last-minute changes to flight schedules.