Dense Fog Likely to Disrupt Flights at Delhi, North and East India Airports

New Delhi: Dense fog conditions over the next few days are expected to affect flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and several airports across Northern and Eastern India, raising the likelihood of delays and cancellations, airlines have warned.

Although the impact remained limited on Thursday, flight movement at Delhi airport was not entirely unaffected. According to airport authorities, at least ten flights were cancelled during the day, including one international service. In addition, 69 flights experienced delays running into several hours. Officials cautioned that some delayed flights could still be cancelled depending on weather conditions.

Late on Thursday night, Air India issued an official advisory highlighting the possibility of operational disruptions due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. The airline stated that its primary hub in Delhi, along with a few airports in northern and eastern regions, could see flight schedules being impacted, with ripple effects across other cities in its network.

The national carrier urged passengers to stay informed and verify their flight status through the Air India website or official communication channels before heading to the airport.