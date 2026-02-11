Despite erratic climate, tea exports from India rose in 2025, and so did price

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The exports of tea from India registered an increase in the calendar year 2025 compared to that of 2024, and so did the price. The production of tea increased marginally in the country, including Assam, in 2025.

According to the export details for the year 2025 published by Tea Board India, the country exported 280.40 million kg of tea from January to December with a unit price of Rs 302.73 per kg. The North India Zone alone exported 191.11 million kg of tea, and the South India Zone exported 89.29 million kg of tea in 2025. The calculation of the tea exported from Assam takes place in the North India Zone. In the calendar year 2024, India as a whole exported 256.17 million kg of tea with a unit price of Rs 279.79 per kg.

Thus, in 2025, the exports of Indian tea increased by 24.23 million kg (9.46 per percent), and the price by Rs 22.94 per kg (8.20 per percent). The export detail report of Indian tea for the year 2025 published by Tea Board India is a provisional one, so far.

