Devotees Flock to Hiyangthang Lairembi Temple for Sacred Bor Puja at Dawn

Imphal: On the break of dawn, thousands of worshippers — predominantly women — gathered at the Hiyangthang Lairembi Temple, located about 10 km from Imphal city, to participate in Bor Puja (also known as Bor Khurumba or Bor Numit).

Bor Puja is observed on the third day of Durga Puja and holds deep significance for the Meitei community, serving as a ritual bridge between Sanamahism and Hinduism.

Crowds from various valley districts arrived early, hoping their prayers would resonate with the goddess Hiyangthang Lairembi (also called Irai Leima) and bring blessings.

To ensure order and smooth flow, authorities—alongside local volunteers and scouts—coordinated the movement of devotees in groups.

Historically, veneration of Goddess Lairembi dates back to the reign of King Senbi Kiyamba (1467–1508 AD). Over time, during King Garib Niwaj’s era, her worship merged with that of the Hindu goddess Kamakhya, integrating indigenous faith with Hindu customs.