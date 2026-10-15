DGCA Bans MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 Powerbank on Flights After Fire Incident

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has prohibited passengers and airlines from carrying or transporting the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 powerbank on all flights operating to, from and within India following a fire incident involving the device aboard an IndiGo aircraft.

The aviation regulator issued the directive after an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Chennai was diverted to Hyderabad on Sunday following a fire linked to the powerbank.

In response, DGCA chief Vir Vikram Yadav directed airlines to ensure that the specific powerbank model is neither carried by passengers nor transported as cargo on board aircraft.

Under the order, airlines have been instructed to identify the affected device, prevent it from being brought on flights and communicate the safety advisory to passengers through appropriate channels.

The restriction applies only to the MOBIKINS MK-PB-04 model and does not constitute a blanket ban on all powerbanks. Passengers have been advised to verify the model number of their portable batteries before travelling and comply with airline guidelines. Those owning the affected device have been told not to carry it on flights operating within or to and from India.

The latest action follows a broader tightening of safety norms governing lithium-ion batteries and powerbanks. Under DGCA's existing dangerous goods guidelines, powerbanks and spare batteries are permitted only in hand baggage and cannot be stored in overhead compartments.

The regulator has also barred passengers from using powerbanks to charge phones or other electronic devices during flights, including through aircraft seat power outlets.

Airlines have been directed to educate passengers about the rules, train cabin crew to respond to battery-related incidents and report any lithium battery fires or malfunctions to the regulator.

Passengers are required to immediately notify cabin crew if an electronic device overheats, emits smoke or releases an unusual odour during a flight.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in portable electronic devices but can pose a fire risk if damaged, defective, overcharged or improperly handled.

Such incidents are considered particularly hazardous on aircraft, where smoke can spread rapidly and access to the affected device may be limited. (IANS)

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