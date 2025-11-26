PM Modi Urges Citizens to Strengthen Democracy Through Duties on Constitution Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Constitution Day, November 26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested citizens to place their duties at the forefront as India moves toward the vision of a Viksit Bharat. In a letter to the nation, he reflected on the historic adoption of the Constitution in 1949 and mentioned its role as the guiding force behind India’s democratic progress.

Modi noted that Constitution Day, officially introduced in 2015, serves as a tribute to the document that has empowered citizens from humble backgrounds to rise to positions of service and leadership. Recalling personal moments of reverence, he mentioned bowing before the steps of Parliament in 2014 and placing the Constitution on his forehead in 2019 as symbols of his commitment to constitutional values. Paying homage to the architects of the Constitution, the Prime Minister remembered Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, and the many women members of the Constituent Assembly.

He also reflected on previous celebrations, including Gujarat’s Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra and the nationwide observance of the Constitution’s 75th anniversary.

Modi said the day carries added significance this year, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversaries of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the 150 years of Vande Mataram, and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. He restated that these milestones remind citizens of the importance of the Fundamental Duties listed under Article 51A. Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Modi emphasised that rights naturally flow from the performance of duties. He encouraged citizens, especially the youth, to strengthen democracy by exercising their right to vote and suggested that educational institutions honour first-time voters during Constitution Day programs.

While concluding his message, the Prime Minister appealed to every Indian to reaffirm their commitment to fulfilling their duties, contributing collectively to build a stronger, developed, and empowered nation.