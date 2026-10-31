Dilapidated Assam-Arunachal Road Gets NH Status, Raising Hopes of Upgrade

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ITANAGAR: The Centre has notified the declaration of a new national highway connecting Assam and Arunachal Pradesh under the National Highways Act, 1956, raising hopes of repairs to one of the region's most difficult road stretches.

According to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the newly designated National Highway 515A originates at its junction with NH-515 near Akajan in Assam.

It passes through Likabali, Siji, Garu, Dali and Basar before terminating at its junction with NH-13 near Bam (Bame) in Arunachal Pradesh. The notification comes at a time when the stretch between Likabali and Garu has fallen into severe disrepair, causing acute hardship to daily commuters, local traders and security forces travelling towards border areas.

Marked by deep potholes, frequent landslide-induced blockades and eroded carriageways, the dilapidated road section has long been a major bottleneck for interstate transit.

Locals and commuter groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the poor condition of the Likabali-Garu corridor, which deteriorates significantly during the monsoon months and frequently disrupts the supply of essential goods to key administrative towns in Arunachal Pradesh.

With its formal inclusion in the Schedule of the National Highways Act, 1956, under the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of Section 2 of the Act, local stakeholders anticipate immediate intervention, central funding and comprehensive double-laning of the route.

The official gazette notification was signed by Shaikh Aminkhan, Director of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Meanwhile, the Galo Youth Organisation (GYO) has welcomed the declaration of the Akajan-Likabali-Bam two-lane strategic road as National Highway 515A, describing it as the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream of the Galo community.

In a statement, GYO president Bomkar Gara said the declaration was a significant achievement for the organisation, which had pursued the demand from the outset.

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