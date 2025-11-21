Disaster Preparedness Initiative RC-EMEx 2025 Kicks Off at Dhing Girls High School

In his inaugural address, the Circle Officer said that RC-EMEx 2025 is a timely initiative that aims to strengthen the capacity of government officials, emergency responders, school authorities, and locals. He added that regular training and coordinated planning are essential to reduce loss of life and property during natural disasters.

The first day of the programme included interactive training sessions conducted by the District Project Officer and invited Resource Persons. These sessions focused on disaster preparedness measures, coordination among different agencies, and community-level response systems that play a key role during emergencies.

On Day 2, scheduled for November 21, participants will take part in a Tabletop Exercise, followed by a mock scenario presentation. A site visit will also be conducted at Dhing Girls High School to help trainees understand ground-level challenges.

The concluding day, November 22, will feature a full-scale Mock Drill at Tolibar Ghat, Dhing. The drill will simulate real-life emergencies, allowing participating teams to practice evacuation, communication, and rescue operations.

Authorities hope that RC-EMEx 2025 will help create a more resilient and better-prepared community capable of responding swiftly in times of crisis.