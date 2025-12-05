Dispur Bans Radical Content to Curb Extremist Influence in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has banned the circulation of all online and offline content glorifying violent jihad, promoting radicalization and posing a threat to the sovereignty of India by fundamentalist organizations like Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMD), Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), Ansar-al-Islam or pro-AQIS, etc.

A notification from the Home and Political Department, Assam, said, “Intelligence input, cyber patrolling reports, and recent investigations undertaken by the Assam Police and Special Task Force indicate the continued circulation of radical jihadi literature, publications, documents, and digital propaganda materials linked to these organizations. Such materials have content glorifying violent jihad, promoting radicalization and facilitating recruitment and operational guidance, and pose a great threat to the public order, internal security and communal harmony in the state.”

Taking all these into consideration, the Assam Government prohibited such extremist or jihadi content for safeguarding internal security and preventing vulnerable youths from falling prey to extremist propaganda. The Assam Police, SB, CID, SSPs, cybercrime units and all law-enforcement agencies shall ensure strict enforcement and take necessary legal action under applicable provisions of law against all violators.

According to sources, after the turmoil in Bangladesh, several fundamentalist organizations or their sleeper cells have been trying to raise their ugly heads. These organizations have been trying to create unrest among the public in Assam, centering on the eviction drives. These organizations have been trying to paint a picture through the social media that the religious minorities in the state have been facing atrocities. These groups aim to indoctrinate the youth of the state with jihadi ideology to create unrest in Assam.

