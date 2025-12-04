The Quiet Assam Village That Has Become a Sanctuary for Hundreds of Birds

Every evening, the sky above Jurgaon fills with the sounds of starlings, egrets, kingfishers, waterhens and occasional rare species such as vultures and hornbills. The village wetlands and bamboo thickets provide ideal shelter, and the residents have adopted a community code of conduct to protect them.

The rules include:

No high-decibel sounds, vehicles must pass silently, and horns are discouraged.

No firecrackers or fireworks, even during festivals.

No hunting, no trapping, no disturbance; outsiders with harmful intent are turned away.

No bamboo harvesting unless essential, to preserve nesting grounds.

Children in the village grow up learning these values from a young age. “Even the smallest children know not to harm a bird. If anyone from outside tries, we stop them. The birds trust us,” said another resident.

Though Jurgaon lacks facilities like a high school, the local people are deeply rooted in empathy and environmental awareness. Most residents are farmers who work closely with nature and have shaped a peaceful ecosystem where both people and birds can flourish. In an increasingly noisy and mechanised world, Jurgaon stands as a rare reminder that coexistence does not always require technology or intervention; sometimes, it only requires understanding, respect, and quietness.