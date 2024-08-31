District Commissioners to Probe Schemes Implemented Under 15th Finance Commission

Guwahati: All the schemes of the gaon panchayat implemented under the 15th Finance Commission during the period of financial years 2021-22 to 2023-24 will be probed by district commissioners (DCs). This was informed in the Assam Assembly by Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass today.

During the last day of the Autumn Session in the house, an opposition MLA alleged that funds were misappropriated while implementing the gaon panchayat schemes under the 15th Finance Commission.

Minister Dass immediately responded to the allegation by stating that an inquiry will be held soon.

On Friday evening, Dr. J.B. Ekka, principal secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development Department, issued an office order regarding the inquiry. The order stated, “In order to ensure that the schemes taken up under the 15th Finance Commission are implemented as per approved plan and estimates, it has been decided that henceforth, all the schemes under the 15th Finance Commission will be inspected/verified by the respective district commissioners for the period of w.e.f. financial years 2021-22 to 2023-24, and after verification is complete, the district commissioners shall submit detailed inspection reports to the principal secretary to the Government of Assam, Panchayat and Rural Development department.”

