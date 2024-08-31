Poba Reserve Forest will be a wildlife sanctuary: Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary

GUWAHATI: The Poba Reserve Forest of Jonai Forest Range in Dhemaji district will soon be notified as a wildlife sanctuary. This was announced in the Assam Assembly by Environment and Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary today in response to a zero-hour notice raised by BJP MLA Bhuban Pegu on the fifth day of the Autumn Session.

During the Zero Hour, Jonai MLA Bhuban Pegu said, “Poba was notified as a reserve forest during the British era in 1924. The reserve forest has rich biodiversity with a beautiful landscape. Poba reserve forest is saving the environment of Jonai sub-division, and Arunachal Pradesh is adjacent to the reserve forest. There are several rivers flowing through Poba Reserve forest, enhancing the beauty of the area. Several species of birds, reptiles, monkeys, wild boars, and many others are found in Poba. It has been a long-pending demand of the people in Jonai that the reserve forest should be declared a wildlife sanctuary to save it from deforestation, which will have an adverse effect on the sub-division as a whole.”

In his reply, Minister Patowary said, “Yesterday, when we got the zero-hour notice from MLA Bhuban Pegu regarding the Poba reserve forest, I discussed the matter with Hon’ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The present government has a thrust towards the conservation of forests, and the Chief Minister immediately agreed to notify the Poba Reserve Forest as a wildlife sanctuary. The Chief Minister always emphasizes the government’s commitment for the conservation and sustainable development of the state’s natural resources and biodiversity and that this move marks another significant step in this direction.”

According to the minister, the proposed Poba Wildlife Sanctuary will encompass an area of 257.29 sq. km, including the Poba Reserve Forest, Kabu Chapori Proposed Reserve Forest, and the surrounding riverine areas.

It is worth mentioning that the Poba Reserve Forest is a biodiversity-filled rainforest located in the northeastern part of Assam, known for its rich wildlife. It serves as an essential migratory route for various animals, particularly elephants, as it connects the D’Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary, Kabu Chapori Proposed Reserve Forest, and Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. This corridor is the second significant elephant migration route from the north to the south bank of the Brahmaputra River, the other being the Panpur-Kaziranga route. Herds of approximately 70-80 elephants migrate across the river at various times, while male elephants utilize these routes almost throughout the year.

Poba Reserve Forest is home to various arboreal species, including the slow loris and capped langur. Among the most common mammal species is the wild boar. The forest is also a habitat for about 45 species of birds and reptiles, and the confluence of the Siang and Lohit rivers supports a diverse range of fish species. Additionally, the forest is renowned for its variety of orchids, making it an attractive destination for nature enthusiasts and researchers alike.

