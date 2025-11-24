District-Level Annual Science Competition Held at South Salmara College

Mankachar: The Aryabhatta Science Centre of Mankachar district organised its annual district-level science competition at South Salmara College. Students took part in the competitions across the district’s three blocks.

The programme was attended by the District Coordinator of the Aryabhatta Science Centre, Abdul Hafiz Choudhury, along with subject experts from the centre. The chief guest, Dr Mohammed Ali, Principal of South Salmara College, Jaynal Abedin, and several faculty members of the college were also present and served as judges.

The day’s schedule included flag hoisting, a cleanliness drive and tree plantation, a floral tribute to Aryabhatta’s portrait, poster drawing, science model making, innovative idea presentations, and extempore speech contests. All events were held smoothly, and the judges carefully assessed the participants before declaring the results. Students took part in the competitions across the district’s three blocks.

Prizes were presented by the Aryabhatta Science Centre to the students who secured the first, second, and third positions in the various competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, District Coordinator Abdul Hafiz Choudhury stated that the Aryabhatta Science Competition is a government initiative aimed at providing scientific training and nurturing scientific thinking and curiosity among students from Classes VI to X. He added that such competitions are held across the district to promote scientific temperament among young learners.