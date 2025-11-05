District-Level Observance of Bhupen Hazarika’s Death Anniversary Held at Moran

Moran: The death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika was observed with deep reverence and enthusiasm at a district-level programme held at the Moran College Playground in Charaideo on Wednesday. The event, organised by the District Administration, drew a large gathering of officials, artists, students, and residents who came together to pay tribute to the “Sudhakantha” the voice that continues to echo in every Assamese heart.

The day began with the offering of floral tributes at the portrait of Dr. Hazarika by the Chief Guest, Shri Jogen Mohan, Minister of Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture of Assam and MLA from Mahmora constituency. He was joined by Dr. Neha Yadav, IAS, Deputy Commissioner of Charaideo; Smti Nabanita Handique, former MLA of Sonari; and several other dignitaries from the district. Later in the afternoon, Sonari MLA Shri Dharmeswar Konwar also attended the event and paid his respects to the legend whose songs shaped generations.

After the tributes, the air was filled with melody and nostalgia as a group of talented singers and musicians from different parts of the district presented a special chorus medley of Dr. Hazarika’s timeless songs. Classics like Bistirno Parore, Ganga Amar Ma, and "Manuhe Manuhor Babe" struck a deep emotional chord with the audience. Many were seen softly singing along, some even with moist eyes, as memories of the great singer and his message of humanity came alive once more.

A moving highlight of the day was the formation of a massive human chain at the venue, joined by nearly 3,000 participants. School and college students, government employees, and residents clasped hands and sang “Manuhe Manuhor Babe”, spreading Dr. Hazarika’s eternal message of love, peace, and brotherhood. The sight of people standing together in unison reflected the very ideals the maestro championed throughout his life that humans exist for one another, beyond barriers of caste, creed, or language.