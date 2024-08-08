Do floods in Assam get right attention?

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam is yet to get the deserved attention from the Centre in terms of funds to deal with disasters, mainly floods that wreck the state's infrastructure and cause immense loss to the people, year on year. This was reflected in an answer placed before the Rajya Sabha today, where it was stated that Assam, in the past five financial years (FY), sought assistance of nearly Rs 8,400 crore but received only Rs 205 crore as an additional amount under the NDRF. Additional financial assistance for disasters is provided by the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

In an answer to a question on funds provided under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, placed before the Rajya Sabha details of the funds sought by state governments, amounts approved by high-level committees, and the amounts released under the NDRF. The answer also revealed the relevant financial details for Assam.

According to the information submitted, from FY 2019-20 to FY 2023-24, the Assam government sought financial assistance from the Centre for a total of Rs 8393.98 crore to deal with floods and landslides. Against this demand, high-level committees approved an amount of Rs 1699.75 crore, while the central government released an amount of Rs 205.30 crore under the NDRF.

In FY 2019-20, Assam sought financial assistance of Rs 3237.76 crore; in FY 2020-21, Rs 2640.87 crore; in 2021-22, Rs 1088.18 crore; in 2022-23, Rs 1309.50 crore; and in 2023-24, the amount sought was Rs 117.67 crore.

The minister's reply stated, "As per the National Policy on Disaster Management, the primary responsibility for disaster management, including the disbursal of relief to the affected people, rests with the state governments concerned. The state governments undertake relief measures in the wake of natural disasters from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), already placed at their disposal, in accordance with the Government of India's approved items and norms. Additional financial assistance is provided from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), as per the laid-down procedure in case of a disaster of 'severe nature', which includes an assessment based on the visit of an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT)."

Further, it was stated, "The allocation of SDRF to states is based on the recommendations of successive Finance Commissions, set up under Article 280 of the Constitution, from time to time. Further, the disbursal of assistance from SDRF and NDRF is governed by the Guidelines, Items, and Norms of Assistance, which are framed in consultation with all stakeholders, including states. As per the laid-down procedure, the funds are released from NDRF subject to the adjustment of 50% of the balance available in the SDRF account of the respective state on April 1 of the then financial year."

"Further, the States, while preparing their Memorandum seeking additional financial assistance from NDRF, generally include ineligible items and assess the expenditure beyond the prescribed norms. It is mentioned that funds under the NDRF are provided for immediate relief and not for long-term rehabilitation and resettlement works," the minister's reply also stated.

To justify the gap between demand and release of funds, the above was stated to be the reason for the variation in the demands submitted by the states and the amount approved by the central government.

