Water from Meghalaya floods Guwahati: Minister Ashok Singhal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: State Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Irrigation, Ashok Singhal, has attributed the severe flooding in Guwahati to water flowing in from the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.

Speaking to the media, the minister claimed that 50 percent of the floodwater originated from Meghalaya, citing the reddish colour of the water in Guwahati's drains as evidence.

Singhal stated, "The water is from Meghalaya since it's red, and not from Guwahati since it's not black." He also mentioned that the cutting down of hills in Meghalaya has exacerbated the problem. The Minister emphasized the need to divert water from Meghalaya to prevent future flooding in Guwahati, with plans to channel it to Silsako and Deepor Beel.

