Doubts Persist Over Vijay’s Oath Ceremony in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Following late-night hiccups in Tamil Nadu politics, the swearing-in ceremony for Thalapathy Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), seems uncertain. The development came as two parties - IUML, which has two members, and IMMK, which has one MLA - backed out from supporting the TVK. Citing Raj Bhawan sources, a section said that the majority figure, 118, continues to elude the TVK, and hence there will not be any swearing-in ceremony tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, an announcement came following a high-stakes meeting at the Raj Bhavan, where the governor formally invited the actor-turned-politician to form the government. The transition was solidified by the crucial backing of the CPI(M), signalling a new coalition dynamic in the state assembly.

Speaking to ANI, CPI(M) leader K Balakrishnan confirmed the timeline and the sequence of events that unfolded today. Following the submission of support letters, the governor formally requested Vijay lead the new administration.

Immediately after leaving the Raj Bhavan, Vijay visited the CPI(M) headquarters to personally thank the leadership for their alliance and support. The swearing-in is scheduled for tomorrow at 11 am. (Agencies)

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