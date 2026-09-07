DPS Duliajan Shines at CBSE Cluster-I Table Tennis Tournament

Guwahati: The Delhi Public School (DPS), Duliajan, delivered an impressive performance at the CBSE Cluster-I Table Tennis Tournament 2026, held at DPS Nazira.

The school’s Under-14 Boys’ Team secured the runner-up position and won the silver medal. The team comprised Nilutpal Gohain, Monsriman Borooah and Harsheet Gogoi.

The Under-17 Boys’ Team also put up a commendable performance, finishing as the second runner-up and securing the bronze medal. The team members were Adrish Nahar Deka, Kundaniv Dutta and Arindam Gogoi.

Adding to the school’s achievements, Nilutpal Gohain finished as the runner-up in the Under-14 Boys’ Individual Singles category. He put up a strong fight in the final before finishing second with a 3–1 scoreline. The young paddlers were accompanied by Ms Purabi Buragohain and Mr Yogendra Dubey during the tournament.

The school congratulated the players for their outstanding performance, dedication and sporting spirit, noting their achievement as a proud moment for the DPS Duliajan community.