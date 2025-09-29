DPS Duliajan Student Shines with Bronze at CBSE National Athletics Meet

Duliajan: The DPS Duliajan community is rejoicing after young athlete Satyam Yadav clinched a bronze medal in the Under-14 category at the CBSE National Athletics Meet, held from 10 to 13 September 2025 at Sant Atulanand Convent School, Varanasi.

Competing against the country’s best student-athletes, Satyam’s performance stood out as he secured a hard-fought third place, bringing glory to his school and region. His achievement is particularly significant as DPS Duliajan was the only school from Cluster 1 to bag a medal at this prestigious national-level competition.

The victory has been hailed as a moment of pride and inspiration for the school. Teachers, coaches and fellow students lauded Satyam’s determination, discipline, and perseverance that led to this remarkable milestone.

The school management attributed the success not only to Satyam’s grit but also to the continuous encouragement and guidance of the Principal, the Vice-Principal, and the Headmistress, whose support has been instrumental in shaping the institution’s sporting culture.

In a joint statement, the coaching staff and sports department expressed their delight, saying, “We are immensely proud of Satyam and this wonderful achievement. His medal reflects his hard work and the collective effort of everyone who nurtured his talent. We are confident that this is just the beginning, and he will bring home gold in future competitions.”

Satyam’s success has already begun to inspire his peers at DPS Duliajan, reinforcing the belief that with dedication and the right mentorship, young talents can make their mark on national platforms.

For the DPS Duliajan fraternity, this bronze is more than a medal—it is a symbol of promise, hope, and a brighter sporting future.