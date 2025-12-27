Draft Voter List Published in Hailakandi for Revision of Electoral Roll

Hailakandi: The draft voter list for Hailakandi district was officially published on December 27 as part of the Special Revision of Electoral Roll, 2026.

The publication ceremony was held in the presence of District Commissioner & District Election Officer Abhishek Jain, along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Masur Aktar Mazumder and Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khaleda Sultana Ahmed.

Addressing the media, the Election Officer KC Tripura informed that the draft electoral roll has been prepared with January 1, 2026 as the qualifying date and has been published for public verification.

A major highlight of this year’s revision is the increase in the number of polling stations in the district.

Following the nationalisation of polling stations, the total number of polling stations in Hailakandi has increased to 612 to 623. This aims at making the voting process more accessible and voter-friendly.

As compared to 2024, the district electoral list this year has seen the addition of nearly 8,000 new voters, highlighting the improved voter registration and inclusion.

The administration has urged citizens to verify their names and details in the draft voter list and submit claims or objections, if any, within the stipulated period. Voters can verify the draft roll at the offices of the Electoral Registration Officers, respective polling stations through BLOs, or online through the Election Commission portals.