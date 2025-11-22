South Barpeta Vidyamandir HS School Begins Three-Day Maharajat Jayanti Celebration

The procession was inaugurated by Devaraj Oja, one of the senior alumni of the school. Speaking with emotion, he said returning to his old school and opening the procession as a former student made him feel nostalgic and proud. Former MP Queen Oja, his wife, was also present and expressed her joy at being able to take part in such an important event. She said that joining the celebration felt like a blessing, as the school had shaped the lives of many students over the decades.

Many dignitaries connected to the cultural traditions of Barpeta also attended the programme. Among them were Barpeta Satra’s Burhasatriya Dr. Babul Chandra Das, Deka Satriya Gautam Pathak and Patbaushi Satra’s Satriya Bhaskar Goswami.

Large numbers of former students from various batches travelled from different areas to join the event, turning the school grounds into a cheerful reunion space. Cultural groups from the region also performed, adding a lively touch to the opening day of the celebration.