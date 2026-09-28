Drugs Worth Rs 17.89 Crore Seized in Mizoram’s Champhai

AIZAWL: The Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Mizoram Police, seized a consignment of drugs worth Rs 17.89 crore from the Champhai district in Mizoram, officials said on Sunday.

According to an official statement from the Indian Army, 1,25,680 kg of Areca nuts and 25,440 kg of Poppy seeds, valued at approximately Rs 17.89 crore, were seized from Champhai, a hot spot of illegal drug trade from Myanmar.

Earlier this month, security forces in Mizoram and Manipur seized methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 3.68 crore and arrested five drug peddlers, officials said. (IANS)

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