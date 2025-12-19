Drunk Truck Driver Causes Terror on Kaziranga Highway at Night

Kaziranga: A shocking incident on late Thursday night turned the Kaziranga National Highway into a scene of fear and panic. An intoxicated truck driver drove recklessly on the highway, putting the lives of tourists and local people at serious risk. Many people narrowly escaped death.

The incident took place near Durgapur on the Kaziranga highway. A goods truck with registration number NL 01L 2722, travelling from Duliajan to Uttar Pradesh, lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. Due to the impact, a large branch broke off and got stuck under the truck. The broken branch was nearly 5 feet long and was clearly visible outside the vehicle.

Instead of stopping the truck, the driver continued driving along the highway. The car dragged the broken tree branch from Durgapur to Haldibari, covering a distance of about 8 kilometres. The dangerous journey finally ended when the truck hit the barricades placed on the highway by the Kaziranga National Park authorities.