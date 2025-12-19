Drunk Truck Driver Causes Terror on Kaziranga Highway at Night

Kaziranga: A shocking incident on late Thursday night turned the Kaziranga National Highway into a scene of fear and panic. An intoxicated truck driver drove recklessly on the highway, putting the lives of tourists and local people at serious risk. Many people narrowly escaped death.
The incident took place near Durgapur on the Kaziranga highway. A goods truck with registration number NL 01L 2722, travelling from Duliajan to Uttar Pradesh, lost control and crashed into a roadside tree. Due to the impact, a large branch broke off and got stuck under the truck. The broken branch was nearly 5 feet long and was clearly visible outside the vehicle.
Instead of stopping the truck, the driver continued driving along the highway. The car dragged the broken tree branch from Durgapur to Haldibari, covering a distance of about 8 kilometres. The dangerous journey finally ended when the truck hit the barricades placed on the highway by the Kaziranga National Park authorities.
During this long stretch, the hanging tree branch hit an Innova car, causing damage and creating panic on the road. In another serious incident, a husband and wife walking along the highway near Hatikhuli were struck by a tree branch. They were injured and fell on the road. Local people quickly rushed to help and took the injured couple to the Hatikhuli Tea Garden hospital for treatment.
Several tourists and residents were present along the highway at the time. Many of them escaped narrowly as the truck passed through busy areas while dragging the branch. The incident could have turned into a major tragedy.
Police reached the spot soon after and detained the driver. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol. The truck involved in the incident has been seized. The incident has raised serious concerns about drunk driving and road safety on the Kaziranga highway, especially during the tourist season when the road remains crowded.