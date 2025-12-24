DTCC Nagaon Launches Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive in Dhing

Nagaon: In an attempt to check and prevent consumption to protect youths from the ill effects of Tobacco, the Nagaon District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC), in collaboration with the Nagaon District Administration and Nagaon Police, conducted a large-scale enforcement drive at Dhing. The drive was organised under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003, within the purview of the Tobacco Free Youth Campaign 3.0.
The enforcement campaign focused on a few high footfall public spots in the Dhing Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), especially the areas which are usually thronged by the student community. These spots included areas in front of Dhing Block Primary Health Centre (BPHC), Dhing College, Dhing Higher Secondary School, and Dhing Lower Primary School. These spots were selected as sensitive areas in which enforcing the tobacco control act is a must.
During the course, a total fine of Rs 1,400 under Section 6(b) of COTPA was collected by the team as a result of selling tobacco to minors, as well as within a radius of 100 yards around educational institutions. Vendors violating these were penalised, and on-the-spot instructions were given to ensure they adhered to these in the future.
Besides enforcement, there has been public sensitisation as part of the drive. The officials have interacted with shop owners, students, and the general public in creating awareness of the dangers posed by smoking, especially among the youth.
The campaign was carried out in the presence of various high-ranking authorities, such as the District Nodal Officer, DTCC Nagaon, Urban Health Officer, Nagaon, Circle Officer, Dhing, Executive Officer of Dhing Municipal Board, District Superintendent of Dhing BPHC, and Officer-in-Charge of Dhing Police Station.
The officials made it clear that such an initiative forms a part of a larger strategy in order to create tobacco-free zones so that a healthier atmosphere can be created for the youth of Assam. Talking about taking continued initiative, one of the health officials noted that “This campaign is not just about issuing fines but is about saving lives for a healthier tomorrow for children.” The DTCC has called upon the community for active support through the reporting of offences, in order to raise public awareness of the risks of smoking, particularly amongst youth.