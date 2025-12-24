DTCC Nagaon Launches Massive Anti-Tobacco Drive in Dhing

During the course, a total fine of Rs 1,400 under Section 6(b) of COTPA was collected by the team as a result of selling tobacco to minors, as well as within a radius of 100 yards around educational institutions. Vendors violating these were penalised, and on-the-spot instructions were given to ensure they adhered to these in the future.

Besides enforcement, there has been public sensitisation as part of the drive. The officials have interacted with shop owners, students, and the general public in creating awareness of the dangers posed by smoking, especially among the youth.

The campaign was carried out in the presence of various high-ranking authorities, such as the District Nodal Officer, DTCC Nagaon, Urban Health Officer, Nagaon, Circle Officer, Dhing, Executive Officer of Dhing Municipal Board, District Superintendent of Dhing BPHC, and Officer-in-Charge of Dhing Police Station.