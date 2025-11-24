Dulung Subansiri Mahotsav 2025 Postponed to December

One of the notable invitees who could not be present during the earlier scheduled dates was Ranoj Pegu, who has maintained a long and close association with the Mahotsav. His absence was considered a major setback, as he had always contributed to the festival’s planning and public communication. The organisers said that shifting the dates would help ensure the presence of all key guests and supporters who have been part of the event for years.

The committee also pointed out that November is the peak harvesting season for rice in the region. During this time, farmers and their families spend long hours in the fields, making it difficult for them to participate in community events. Moving the festival to mid-December will allow the entire local population to take part freely, once the harvesting work is complete. They added that the Mahotsav aims to bring together people from different villages, and holding the festival during a busy agricultural period would go against this purpose.

