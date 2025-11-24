Dulung Subansiri Mahotsav 2025 Postponed to December

Lakhimpur: The Dulung Subansiri Mahotsav 2025, one of the most anticipated annual cultural gatherings of the region, has been officially rescheduled to December 11 and will continue till December 14. The organisers made this announcement during a live press conference, stating that the festival could not be held on its earlier dates of 27 to 30 November because of several unavoidable circumstances that came up over the past few days.
According to the organising committee, the timing of the Winter Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly was the main reason behind the change. Many guests, including ministers and MLAs from neighbouring constituencies, had informed the organisers that they would not be able to attend the festival during the November dates due to their duties in the Assembly. Their absence, the committee felt, would lessen the impact of the programmes, as these dignitaries play an important role in both the inauguration and the cultural activities that follow.
One of the notable invitees who could not be present during the earlier scheduled dates was Ranoj Pegu, who has maintained a long and close association with the Mahotsav. His absence was considered a major setback, as he had always contributed to the festival’s planning and public communication. The organisers said that shifting the dates would help ensure the presence of all key guests and supporters who have been part of the event for years.
The committee also pointed out that November is the peak harvesting season for rice in the region. During this time, farmers and their families spend long hours in the fields, making it difficult for them to participate in community events. Moving the festival to mid-December will allow the entire local population to take part freely, once the harvesting work is complete. They added that the Mahotsav aims to bring together people from different villages, and holding the festival during a busy agricultural period would go against this purpose.
