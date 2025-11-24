Fake Defence Officer Arrested in Guwahati for Impersonation and Intimidation

According to the police, Das would often move around in a white Fortuner SUV (AS 01 BS 9533) fitted with a fake designation plate and siren. He would patrol the VIP Point near LGBI Airport at night and projected himself as a top-ranking government official. He also allegedly threatened people using a pistol, but the weapon itself has not been recovered yet.

The police, acting on a tip-off, intercepted his vehicle, during which Das tried to flee but was caught immediately. Forged documents and a pistol cover were recovered after the SUV was searched by police. The vehicle has been seized by police in connection with investigations.

The sources close to the investigation revealed that Das had even attended Rongali Bihu celebrations in 2010 as a special guest by misusing fake credentials. In January 2022, he also procured a fake doctoral degree from a so-called 'South Bank University, London.'