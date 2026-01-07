During Magh Bihu, No Community Fishing in Wetlands of Kaziranga

Kaziranga: This Bhogali Bihu, locals residing near the Kaziranga National Park have to put aside their fishing rods as the Gauhati High Court has imposed a ban on fishing in the wetlands in the periphery of the park.

Community fishing during Magh Bihu, which falls in the mid of January, has been an ageless tradition mainly among Assamese community and other indigenous tribes of the state.

Just days ahead of the festival, the decision of the court has received a mixed response with locals opined that their tradition for centuries has been unfairly targeted.

The park authorities reasoned out that the wetlands surrounding the park are now part of the protected area of Kaziranga National Park and any such activity will violate the laid law.

To make the locals understand the mater a meeting was held under the joint supervision of Golaghat district and Kaliabor sub-division officials.

“Fishing in the wetlands near the national park used to be a common practice. However, these wetlands are now part of the protected area of Kaziranga National Park. Any such activity here is considered illegal under conservation laws,” Sonali Ghosh, the field officer of Kaziranga National Park and the Tiger Reserve said.,

Kaziranga, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is home to a rich biodiversity, including the rare one-horned rhinoceros, tigers, elephants, and a wide variety of bird species.

The wetlands play a major role in the in balancing the fragile ecosystem of the park.

With the Bhogali Bihu festival approaching, the local community faces the challenge of adapting their celebrations in line with the new regulations.