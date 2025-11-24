Over 1,300 Youths Pay Tribute to Lachit Borphukan with 15 km March in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Lachit Diwas was celebrated in Sonitpur district's Jamugurihat with a magnificent and unique programme that drew the participation of more than 1,300 Assamese youths. The event reverberated with the chants of “Joi Ai Asom” as the participants, dressed in the traditional warrior attire of Lachit Borphukan, marched with hengdangs in hand.
A large, beautifully crafted symbolic boat carried around 1,300 youths who covered nearly 15 km from Sootea to the historic Pokamura Field in Jamugurihat. The procession became a vibrant display of Assam’s cultural unity, with youths from the Gorkha community carrying khukuris, Mising youths, Bodo youths carrying daos, and Adivasi youths dressed in traditional attire with bows and arrows.
The Lachit Diwas programme was specially supported by Kanyaka Agri Farm under the initiative of Jiya Bharali Kanyaka and organised with the active involvement of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika. The event also felicitated renowned personalities, including bodybuilders Mahadev Deka, Bijit Gogoi, and Pankaj Bora, along with women cricketer Uma Chetry.
MLA Padma Hazarika stated that the grand celebration has earned a place in the Assam Book of Records. As part of the ceremony, Hazarika handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh to cricketer Uma Chetry on behalf of Kanyaka.
The organisers said the event aimed to inspire unity, courage, and pride among the youth by honouring the legacy of Lachit Borphukan, the legendary Ahom general.