Over 1,300 Youths Pay Tribute to Lachit Borphukan with 15 km March in Jamugurihat

Jamugurihat: Lachit Diwas was celebrated in Sonitpur district's Jamugurihat with a magnificent and unique programme that drew the participation of more than 1,300 Assamese youths. The event reverberated with the chants of “Joi Ai Asom” as the participants, dressed in the traditional warrior attire of Lachit Borphukan, marched with hengdangs in hand.

A large, beautifully crafted symbolic boat carried around 1,300 youths who covered nearly 15 km from Sootea to the historic Pokamura Field in Jamugurihat. The procession became a vibrant display of Assam’s cultural unity, with youths from the Gorkha community carrying khukuris, Mising youths, Bodo youths carrying daos, and Adivasi youths dressed in traditional attire with bows and arrows.