Mangaldai Holds Candlelight March Demanding Justice for Zubeen Garg

Mangaldai : A candlelight march was held in Mangaldai on Friday evening, as hundreds of people including Congress leaders, members of local organisations, and residents came together demanding justice and a proper investigation into the death of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg.

The march, organised from the town centre, witnessed participation from senior Congress leaders, including MLA Pradip Sarkar, Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and MLA Abdur Rahim, along with Anowar Hussain, General Secretary of APCC and in-charge of Darrang district. Several other party workers, youth leaders, and members of various civil society organisations also joined the demonstration.

Carrying candles and placards reading “Justice for Zubeen” and “Truth Must Prevail”, participants paid tribute to the late singer while urging authorities to ensure a transparent and time-bound investigation. Many attendees described Zubeen Garg as “the voice of Assam” whose contribution to culture and society must be honoured through truth and accountability.

The public turnout was overwhelming, with people from different walks of life joining the march in solidarity. The peaceful procession concluded with a collective pledge to continue the demand for justice until the facts surrounding Zubeen Garg’s untimely demise are brought to light.