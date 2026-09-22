ED arrests Guwahati bookie in IPL betting money laundering case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office-I, arrested Guwahati-based Deepesh Bajoria under Section 19(1) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with an alleged illegal cricket-betting syndicate operating across Assam and the Northeast.

According to the ED, the money-laundering investigation stemmed from an FIR registered by the Crime Branch, Guwahati, along with connected FIRs registered by the Tinsukia and Panbazar police stations, relating to an organised cricket-betting syndicate operating during Indian Premier League seasons.

The agency alleged that Bajoria acted as a principal bookie in the syndicate and used online betting platforms and encrypted messaging channels for the solicitation, acceptance and settlement of bets. The agency further alleged that M/s DRM Coke, a partnership firm in which Bajoria was a partner, served as a conduit for routing betting proceeds through its bank account.

The ED stated that the firm's account recorded credits of around Rs 28.12 crore and debits of around Rs 28.03 crore between April 19, 2022, and May 15, 2026, which the Directorate said was allegedly used primarily for routing betting funds.

Searches conducted at Bajoria's premises on May 26 under the PMLA resulted in the recovery of property documents and luxury vehicle records, while digital data from his email accounts and mobile devices was also imaged, the agency said.

The ED alleged that material gathered during the investigation indicated Bajoria's involvement in the acquisition, possession, use, transfer and projection of alleged proceeds of crime as untainted property. It also said the source, movement, utilisation and beneficiaries of various funds remained under investigation.

Following his arrest, Bajoria was produced before the CBI Court No. 3, Guwahati, designated as the Special PMLA Court. The court remanded him to ED custody for six days for further investigation.

Further investigation by the ED into the case is underway.

Also Read: Assam Observes Srimanta Sankardeva’s 578th Abirbhav Mahotsav