Eight online trading scam accused brought to Guwahati; Likely to appear before Special CBI Court on Oct 30

GUWAHATI/DIBRUGARH: Guwahati Central Jail is the new address for eight accused in the multi-crore-rupee online trading scam: Bishal Phukan, Sumi Bora, Tarkik Bora, Amlan Bora, Ranjit Kakoti, Abhijit Chanda, Shubhan Jyoti Kurmi, and Chandan Nath. The CBI took all eight accused to central jail in Guwahati from Dibrugarh Central Jail today. A 12-member Assam police team escorted them.

All eight accused are likely to appear before the Special CBI Court in Guwahati on October 30 in connection with ongoing investigations into the online trading scams.

The CBI arrived in Dibrugarh on October 12, 2024, to probe two cases (No. 352/24 and 354/24) related to illegal online trading, registered against Bishal Phukan and others and Ranjit Kakoti and others, respectively, at Dibrugarh Police Station.

Dibrugarh SP Rakesh Reddy said that on the way the team had a brief stop at the Barbaruah Police Station where a separate FIR was registered against Bishal Phukan apart from the one registered at Dibrugarh Police Station.

Sources said that the 5-member CBI team led by a SP rank officer who has been camping in Dibrugarh in connection with the case since October 12 also left for Guwahati by flight on Friday.

Earlier on September 3, the prime accused in the multi-crore rupee scam, 22-year-old Bishal Phukan, was apprehended by the Dibrugarh Police after the scam, estimated to be worth at least Rs 2,200 crore, was revealed.

Subsequently, other key figures in the scam, including actor-choreographer Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Borah, were arrested on September 12 after their surrender. Tarkik Borah’s brother Amlan Borah was arrested by law enforcement agencies from Bihar on September 11.

The accused have been booked under Section 316(2)/318(4) of the BNS 2023, along with Section 21/23 of the Banning of Unregulated Deposit Scheme Act, 2019.

