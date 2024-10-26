Union Cabinet Approves Alternative Railway Track for North-Eastern States

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Union Cabinet’s decision to double a 256-km railway track in North Bihar is set to offer a strategic connectivity boost to the north-eastern states.

The project costing Rs 4,553 crore will serve as an alternative connectivity to the chickenneck region between northern states. This section of double lines will strengthen the connectivity to the Northeast, facilitating the movement of passenger trains along with goods trains, resulting in the socio-economic growth of the region.

