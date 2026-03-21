Election Observers Arrive in Assam to Ensure Smooth 2026 Assembly Polls

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The central election observers deputed to Assam by the Election Commission of India (ECI) have arrived in the state. They have already reached their respective destinations.

The ECI deputed 51 general observers and 35 police observers for the general election to the Assam Legislative Assembly 2026.

The Election Department, Assam, said today that in accordance with the directives of the Election Commission of India, general and police observers appointed for the Assam Legislative Assembly Election 2026 have reached almost all districts of the state to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.

“These observers will play a crucial role in ensuring that the upcoming electoral process is conducted in a safe, transparent, and impartial manner. They have already taken charge at their respective places of posting and have begun reviewing various aspects of the election arrangements in their assigned districts,” the department said.

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