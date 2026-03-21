Assam Electioneering Intensifies as High-Profile Candidates File Nominations

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Today, several candidates, including some high-profile ones, filed their nominations, marking a significant pace in electioneering in Assam.

The last date for filing of nominations is March 23. However, many candidates, including several heavyweights accompanied by mammoth supporters, filed their nominations before their respective ROs (returning officers) on Friday. Drumbeats filled the air in the state, accompanied by swaying and dancing supporters waving their party flags. The inclement weather at some places, including Guwahati, failed to dampen the spirit of the party supporters of all hues today.

Many high-profile candidates of the ruling coalition and the opposition parties submitted their nomination papers today. Some of them are Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP from Jalukbari LAC, Prasanta Phukan of the BJP from Dibrugarh LAC, Ajnata Neog of the BJP from Golaghat LAC, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) from Khowang LAC, Rupak Sarma of the BJP from Nagaon-Batadraba LAC, Jitu Goswami of the BJP from Barhampur LAC, Pijush Hazarika of the BJP from Jagiroad LAC, Debabrata Saikia of the Congress from Nazira LAC, Akhil Gogoi of the Raijar Dal from Sivasagar LAC, Padma Hazarika of the BJP from Naduar LAC, Ranjeet Kumar Dass of the BJP from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog LAC, Manoranjan Talukdar of the CPI-M from Bhowanipur-Sorbhog LAC, Ashok Singhal of the BJP from Dhekiajuli LAC, Bhabesh Kalita of the BJP from Rangia LAC, Rihan Daimary of the BPF from Udalguri LAC, Biswajit Daimary of the BJP from Tamulpur LAC, Pramod Boro of the UPPL from Tamulpur LAC, Prodip Hazarika of the AGP from Sivasagar LAC, Tuliram Ronghang of the BJP from Rongkhang LAC, Ripun Bora of the Congress from Barchalla LAC, and Dipen Boro of the UPPL from Udalguri LAC.

After filing his nominations, Akhil Gogoi of the Raijar Dal said that the united opposition would topple the BJP from Dispur. He said, “We need to uproot the BJP from power in the interests of the people of Assam, all castes and communities of Assam, and for the secured future of the Assamese people.”

Lurinjyoti Gogoi of the AJP said, “The wave of change is flowing in the state. I seek blessings from the people of Khowang.”

Pijush Hazarika of the BJP said, “Blessing of the people is all. I tried my best for the development of Jagiroad. I hope that the people of Jagiroad will shower their blessings on me, allowing me to make it to the Assembly for the fourth time.”

Altogether 109 candidates filed nominations today.

The scrutiny of the nominations will be on March 24, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is March 26. The polling will be on April 9, 2026.

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