Two Hojai Residents Declared Foreigners Following Tribunal Orders

Hojai: Two residents of Hojai district have been officially identified as foreigners following orders based on Foreigners’ Tribunal. Following this the district administration has taken strict action against the individuals.

As per official information, the two persons have been identified as Abdul Kadir (66) and Abdul Karim (52). Abdul Kadir is a resident of Saharan village under Morajhar Police Station and Abdul Karim is a resident of Juthang Basti under Lanka Police Station.

The identification was carried out based on earlier opinions passed by the Foreigners’ Tribunals in separate cases dating back more than a decade.

According to official sources, Abdul Kadir was declared a foreigner as per the opinion dated September 19, 2008, in case number FT/H/722/207. The decision was enforced through Memo No. HGI/B/2025/750 dated December 26, 2025, issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Border), Hojai district.

Similarly, Abdul Karim was identified as a foreigner based on a Foreigners’ Tribunal opinion dated December 12, 2007, in case number FT/HH/1006/207. This order was also implemented through a memo dated December 26, 2025, issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (Border), Hojai.

Following these identifications, the District Commissioner of Hojai has issued two separate directives against the individuals, initiating further legal and administrative procedures as per existing laws governing foreigners in the state.

The action forms part of Assam’s ongoing process to detect and take measures against illegal immigrants through Foreigners’ Tribunals, a mechanism established to adjudicate citizenship-related disputes. District authorities have stated that further steps will be taken in accordance with legal provisions.

An official order passed by the Hojai district administration read, “Whereas, the undersigned is also of the opinion that being a Declared Foreigner (DFN), your presence in India/ Assam is detrimental to the interest of the general public and also for the internal security of the state.”

“Further, you are intimated that in the event of any default in complying with this order, the Government would be compelled to take appropriate action to remove you from the territory of the State of Assam, India under the provisions of the above Act,” the order added.