Empowering Assam’s Youth for a Stronger Tomorrow

Guwahati : With a vision to build a confident, capable, and self-reliant young generation, the Government of Assam has taken dynamic steps to empower its youth. Two key meetings held today focused on strengthening opportunities for young people through skill development and education-based initiatives.

To enhance the Home Guard and Civil Defence network, the government will train 5,000 new recruits at the Lachit Barphukan Academy (LBPA). This effort will not only create employment but also instill discipline, courage, and a spirit of service among Assam’s youth.