Empowering Education: 10 Girl Students Provided Financial Assistance in Bijni

Bijni: A cheque distribution programme was organised on Friday at the Dahalapara Toll Gate on National Highway 27 in Bijni, where ten girl students were provided financial assistance to support their education.
Each of the selected students received a cheque of Rs 7,000 under the Girls’ Education and Road Safety Mission jointly implemented by the National Highways Infrastructure Trust (NHIT) and IDFC Bank. The initiative aims to encourage education among girls while also spreading awareness about road safety in areas located along national highways.
The beneficiaries were chosen from regions falling under three toll plazas Dahalapara Toll Gate, Patgaon Toll Gate, and Galia Toll Gate. A total of ten students from these toll plaza areas were covered under the programme during this phase.
The event was held simply and formally at the Dahalapara Toll Plaza. Officials highlighted the importance of supporting girls’ education and stressed that such initiatives play a vital role in strengthening local communities.
Several dignitaries were present at the programme. Amitabh Chakravarty, Regional Head of the three toll plazas, attended the event along with Vivek Choudhury, Project Manager. Manasjyoti Malakar, Assistant Commissioner from the Bijni Sub-Divisional Office, represented the local administration. Other officials and guests were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the gathering, speakers encouraged the students to continue their studies with dedication and confidence. They expressed hope that the financial assistance would help reduce educational expenses and motivate the students to achieve their goals.
The students and their families expressed their gratitude to the organisers for the support. The programme concluded with a positive message on the need for continued efforts towards education, safety, and social responsibility in highway-adjacent areas.