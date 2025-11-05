South Salmara-Manckachar District Pays Tribute to Bhupen Hazarika

Mankachar: On the 14th death anniversary of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the South-Salmara Mankachar district administration organised a special event at Hatsingimari College. The programme was held to pay heartfelt tributes to the music legend who remains an inspiration for generations.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar Gupta, who attended the event, said that it was part of a state-level programme held across Assam to honour Dr. Hazarika. He mentioned that the event saw an unexpectedly large gathering of people from different walks of life. “Everyone came together to sing Manuhe Manuhor Babe, one of Dr. Hazarika’s most famous songs that speaks about humanity and unity,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Students, teachers, intellectuals, artists, YouTubers and local residents all took part in the event with great enthusiasm. The participants offered floral tributes and sang Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s songs, remembering his immense contribution to Assamese culture and music. The event ended on a warm and emotional note, with everyone recalling the timeless message of love, peace and brotherhood that Bhupen Hazarika shared through his music.